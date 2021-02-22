Crown (CRW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $79,427.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $79,427.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,576.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.01157361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.16 or 0.00396007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003632 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005333 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,622,093 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.