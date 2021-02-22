Crypterium Tops 1-Day Volume of $543,126.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $26.98 million and $543,126.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00728122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00061255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.53 or 0.04365679 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,427,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,430,267 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

Crypterium Token Trading

