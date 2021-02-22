Cryptocean (CRON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,770.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $29,770.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00718472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00061230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.31 or 0.04357302 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

