CryptoFlow Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,080.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $7,080.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.00495643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00068422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00086540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00501813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00072716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00027977 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.