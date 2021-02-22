Cryptonite Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $351,143.78 and approximately $48.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,602.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.00 or 0.03205499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00380033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.13 or 0.01139328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.00418368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.00394093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00258352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

