Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0333 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $513.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.18 or 0.00703822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00027002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00061022 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,580 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

