CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $597.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.00490592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00070057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00086840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00058203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00497073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00072698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00027460 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

