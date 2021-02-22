CSU Producer Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CSU Producer Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 560.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 5.7% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $511,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.61. 576,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

