Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.