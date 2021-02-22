Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

