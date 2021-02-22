Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,970 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

NYSE:LVS opened at $60.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

