Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,631 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $77.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.