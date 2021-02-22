CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Down 9.6%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 2,176,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,732,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

CURI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

