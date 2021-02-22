Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.58

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 2758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $865.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock worth $416,760 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

