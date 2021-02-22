CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Up 7%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.50. 909,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 604,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,571,000 after acquiring an additional 471,356 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,852,000.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

