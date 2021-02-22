CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities raised CyberOptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 538.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 137,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $198.06 million, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.