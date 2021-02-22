CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CyberOptics in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of CYBE opened at $29.69 on Monday. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.40 million, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

