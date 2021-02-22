Cypress Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

NYSE LMT traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.45. 38,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,580. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $424.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.18 and a 200 day moving average of $366.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

