CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of CyrusOne worth $19,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of CONE opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -262.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

