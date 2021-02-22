DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

