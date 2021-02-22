DA Davidson Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $45.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,155. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 285.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

