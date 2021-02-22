Dai (DAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $871.92 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Dai has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $871.92 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00718472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00061230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.31 or 0.04357302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,360,934,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,360,934,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.