Dana Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

DAN stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

