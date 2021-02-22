Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.38 ($72.22).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA:BN traded up €1.24 ($1.46) on Monday, hitting €56.82 ($66.85). 3,296,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.07.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.