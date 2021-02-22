Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.38 ($72.22).

EPA:BN traded up €1.24 ($1.46) on Monday, hitting €56.82 ($66.85). 3,296,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.07.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

