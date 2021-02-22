Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.38 ($72.22).

Shares of EPA BN traded up €1.24 ($1.46) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €56.82 ($66.85). The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.07.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

