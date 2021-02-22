Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DANOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

