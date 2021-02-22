DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $9.81 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $138,010.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,883.17 or 1.00566313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00038743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00136069 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

