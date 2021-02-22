DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $39,232.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00057352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00762016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00025030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,247,934,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.