DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $998,137.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00728122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00061255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.53 or 0.04365679 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

