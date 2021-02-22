Databroker Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $246.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.93 or 0.00703802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00025980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.