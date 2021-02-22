Databroker Trading Up 1.5% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $9,291.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.12 or 0.00740551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00040807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00018934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.19 or 0.04404610 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

