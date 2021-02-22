Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $98.67 and last traded at $99.70. 3,547,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,415,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.05.

Specifically, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,396,294 shares of company stock valued at $240,248,753. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,322.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

