Datum (DAT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Datum has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $1.99 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00735296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00038379 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.