Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

