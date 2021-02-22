Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$12.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.