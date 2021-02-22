Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

