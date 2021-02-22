Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

DVDCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

