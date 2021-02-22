DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Down 9.4%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price fell 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 723,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,061,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of DAVIDsTEA at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

