Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 119,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 71,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.42% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

