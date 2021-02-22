DDD Partners LLC Acquires 115,639 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 148.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,656,000 after buying an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after buying an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $99.98 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

