DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.15.

Shares of SPOT opened at $364.59 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $370.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.97.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

