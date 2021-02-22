DDD Partners LLC Buys 162,144 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 909.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,144 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $51.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.