DDD Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DDD Partners LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,379 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

NYSE GD opened at $163.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $185.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.