DDD Partners LLC Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe accounts for about 2.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 4.12% of Northwest Pipe worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $35.90.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

