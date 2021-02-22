DDD Partners LLC Has $14.34 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker comprises about 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $113.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

