DDD Partners LLC Has $16.39 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,805.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 145,186 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

