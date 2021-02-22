DDD Partners LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up 1.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $330,849.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at $127,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,964,172 shares of company stock worth $114,815,008 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

ADPT opened at $63.21 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

