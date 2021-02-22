DDD Partners LLC Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $420.00 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.87.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

