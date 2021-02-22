DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $254.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day moving average is $241.81. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

