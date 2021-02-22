DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 31.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $283,347.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 744,106 shares of company stock worth $29,169,792 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GO stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

